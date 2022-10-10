Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller), of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of murder on Friday, at approximately noon.

Watts had her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where her bond was set at $750,000.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the body was found in an empty house. The coroner’s estimates put the time of death to be six months to a year ago.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family from out of state.

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

LPD said it would like to thank District Attorney Brad Thompson, the Jones County Coroner’s Office and the citizens who provided information about the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
.
Made in Mississippi
Pride in the Park was held at Town Square Park Saturday.
Pride in the Park held Saturday

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Worship service held leading up to inauguration at William Carey University.
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
Worship service held leading up to inauguration at William Carey University.
Worship service was held Sunday as a lead-in to Ben Burnett's official inauguration
Trinity Baptist Church delivers the goods
Trinity Baptist Church delivers the goods