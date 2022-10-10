Win Stuff
PRCC turns in a performance for the books

Pearl River Community College's Maddie Cuevas looks for her next move Sunday against Oxford...
Pearl River Community College's Maddie Cuevas looks for her next move Sunday against Oxford College.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Pearl River Community College Sports Information Department

DECATUR, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College women’s soccer team turned in a performance for the ages Sunday.

Well, a performance for the last five years anyway.

The 13th-ranked Lady Wildcats (11-1-1) scored double-digit goals for the first time since 2017, routing Oxford College of Emery, 10-1,

“We played really well and were able to move the ball around,” PRCC head coach Henrik Madsen said. “We used the width of the field nicely. It was a good overall performance.

Scoring summary

It didn’t take long for the scoring barrage to get started as Jess Harrison made it 1-0 first Pearl River goal in the game’s third minute.

Goalkeeper Aníta Guðmundsdóttir was awarded an assist just one minute later, sending forward a ball that Ann Maris Ragan was able to put into the back of the net for a 2-0 PRCC lead.

Pearl River scored its third goal of the contest four minutes later off the foot of Maddie Cuevas (Picayune).

Adele Mooney boosted to the lead to 4-0 in the 25th minute, off an assist from Alyssa Fleming (Carriere; Pearl River Central High School).

Fleming’s assist was her first as a Lady Wildcat.

Ragan earned her brace _ two goals in one game_ in the 35th minute, knocking home the ball after being fed a pass from Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg).

In the 41st minute, Ally Davis (Hattiesburg) joined the scoring, leaving PRCC up 6-0 at halftime.

Six minutes into the second half, Ragan earned her hat trick to extend the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 7-0. The multiple-goal performance was the first of the freshman’s career

Harrison picked up her own brace, slotting home a pass from Davis in the 66th minute for her second goal of the day.

Sophomore midfielder Lola Taylor got on the scoresheet for the first time in her Lady Wildcat career in the 73rd minute, knocking home a Davis pass to make the score 9-0.

Oxford (3-5) scored its only goal in the 77th minute to cut the deficit to 9-1.

Pearl River picked up one more score, with Lucy Conway, smacking home a goal in the 87th minute for the final score.

“It was good for Ann Maris to get back on track with some goals,” Madsen said. “Jess and Adele continued their scoring streak(s) as well, which is promising.”

Up next

Pearl River travels Tuesday to archrival Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

The match will be livestreamed at MGCCCBulldogs.com/watch.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

