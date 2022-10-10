Win Stuff
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant

Powers Fire & Rescue received a $155,809 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant.
Powers Fire & Rescue received a $155,809 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A FEMA grant will allow a Jones County all-volunteer fire department to obtain new gear, equipment and training.

The $155,809 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) will allow the Powers Fire & Rescue VFD to purchase a new self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighter turnout gear, battery-powered extrication tools and NFPA Firefighter II certification training.

“Powers Fire & Rescue is a very busy, all-volunteer fire department that serves residents of the Powers community and other automatic aid and mutual aid fire departments,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis. “This gear, equipment and training will certainly make our firefighters safer, enhance our fire suppression and rescue capabilities and further aid Powers Fire & Rescue in protecting our residents.”

The department will match the federal grant with $7,800 in department funds.

