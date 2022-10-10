Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont died after he crashed into a cow while speeding, which caused him to wreck, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre was speeding on Route 105 Sunday night in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow standing in the roadway.

A 30-year-old passenger was in his car at the time and said he was doing more than 100 miles per hour when they crashed.

WCAX reports a nurse rushed in to help St. Pierre and told 911 dispatchers that he died at the scene. EMS crews tried to revive St. Pierre when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

The cow was also killed in the crash and authorities are looking for the animal’s owner.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
.
Made in Mississippi
Pride in the Park was held at Town Square Park Saturday.
Pride in the Park held Saturday

Latest News

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
California man and brother charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram suspend Kanye West over antisemitic posts