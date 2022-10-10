Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal

The suspect was reportedly driving a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag.
The suspect was reportedly driving a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag.(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.

Caption

This suspect is wanted for questioning for the theft of three golf carts in the City of Petal.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
.
Made in Mississippi
Pride in the Park was held at Town Square Park Saturday.
Pride in the Park held Saturday

Latest News

-
Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Worship service held leading up to inauguration at William Carey University.
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration