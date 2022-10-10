Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.

This suspect is wanted for questioning for the theft of three golf carts in the City of Petal.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.

