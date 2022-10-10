Win Stuff
One more day of sunshine before the rain finally returns

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/10
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures cool down into the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be our last dry and sunny day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front will give us a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms as it moves through the area on Wednesday. Rainfall totals are forecasted to be anywhere between 1/2 - 1 inch. While it’s not a lot, it will certainly help us out.

The sunshine will return for your Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

