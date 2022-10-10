Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event.

Monday, Hattiesburg Convention Commission and zoo staff worked together to prepare for its Halloween event, ZooBoo.

During ZooBoo, visitors can expect to see various zoo areas with new Halloween décor, magical lights and different themed regions like ‘Skeleton Row’ and a cemetery.

“We are all here working in different areas; all the staff is separated into different teams,” said Demetric Kelly, zoo director of guest services. “Everyone gets a location throughout the zoo, whether it’s going to be the Hardy Street area, 17th avenue, middle of the zoo, just various areas in the zoo where we themed... and then we split up our staff to decorate those areas.”

ZooBoo will be Oct. 21-30 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. each night, and tickets are available on the Hattiesburg Zoo’s website.

