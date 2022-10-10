Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’

The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event.

Monday, Hattiesburg Convention Commission and zoo staff worked together to prepare for its Halloween event, ZooBoo.

During ZooBoo, visitors can expect to see various zoo areas with new Halloween décor, magical lights and different themed regions like ‘Skeleton Row’ and a cemetery.

“We are all here working in different areas; all the staff is separated into different teams,” said Demetric Kelly, zoo director of guest services. “Everyone gets a location throughout the zoo, whether it’s going to be the Hardy Street area, 17th avenue, middle of the zoo, just various areas in the zoo where we themed... and then we split up our staff to decorate those areas.”

ZooBoo will be Oct. 21-30 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. each night, and tickets are available on the Hattiesburg Zoo’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

Salvation Army prepares for yearly Red Kettle Kickoff
Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff
The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's...
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event.
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
WCU held its inaugural ceremony
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett