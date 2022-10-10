Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the area. There is no chance for scattered showers as we go throughout the day. We will see limited cloud cover throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day. There is no chance for rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. There is a 50% chance of rain as we go throughout the day.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80s across the area. There is a 30% chance of rain as we go throughout the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
Patrick WDAM Weather
This weekend will be cooler as our stretch of sunshine continues.
10/07 Ryan’s “Summertime” Friday Morning Forecast
10/07 Ryan’s “Summertime” Friday Morning Forecast
October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt.
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season