Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the area. There is no chance for scattered showers as we go throughout the day. We will see limited cloud cover throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day. There is no chance for rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. There is a 50% chance of rain as we go throughout the day.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80s across the area. There is a 30% chance of rain as we go throughout the day.

