Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced on Sept. 4, 2022, 51-year-old Eric Lashay Boykin was found guilty in connection to the robbery of the Hancock-Whitney Bank in Prentiss on May 25, 2021.

According to a report by WLBT 3, officers found Boykin in the woods about 600 yards from the bank following a manhunt that involved several agencies.

Agencies that participated included the ATF, FBI, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Louisiana State Prison System K9 team, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, and others. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also used a drone to help search for the suspect from the air.

Police pose with the man they say robbed a Prentiss bank following the manhunt to capture him. (Special to WLBT)

Boykin was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Jefferson Davis County Courthouse by Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo as a habitual offender to serve three consecutive life terms without parole in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“I would like to thank the Jefferson Davis County jury for this just verdict,” said Kittrell. “This man traumatized the employees of the bank during this armed robbery. We were able to take a violent individual off the streets and show that there are severe consequences for those who do harm to others in Jefferson Davis County.”

“We appreciate the investigation on this case by the Prentiss Police Department and all of the agencies from the surrounding area that responded to give assistance in the capture of Mr. Boykin.”

