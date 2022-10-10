Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100th anniversary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and Pine Belt firefighters are equipping the community with the right tools and tips in case of an emergency.

Across the nation, people are learning about fire safety and the important role that first responders play in the community.

Dan Moore has worked for the Hattiesburg Fire Department for four years and said helping others and giving back is what brings him joy.

“We’ll be going to the schools and giving fire safety talks to kids,” he said. “Stop, drop and roll is a good one to start with and practicing exit drills in your homes.

“Always practice those throughout the year so you’re familiar in case something does happen.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of home structure fires is cooking.

As the holiday season approaches, firefighters are encouraging people to stay safe and take preventive measures.

“I try to feel good about anytime we get to help somebody,” Hattiesburg firefighter Brennan Fielder said, “especially around Christmas time. No one really wants to have any kind of fire around that time of year.”

With weather changes, such as lower humidities and strong winds, the risk of fire danger goes up drastically.

“If you don’t have rain for long periods of time that increase the risk of brush and grass fires and it could potentially get to a structure and cause a structure fire,” said Moore.

Preparation is key and if you are looking to burn outside, call the Mississippi Forestry Commission to request a burn permit.

Replacing smoke detectors each daylight savings period, keeping a fire extinguisher and being cautious with space heaters are other useful tips that can help prevent fires.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.