Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home, and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner, their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

On Monday morning, investigators were still on the scene and the home was taped off.

The coroner’s office said they were working to notify family members, and more details about the five individuals will be released later.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
.
Made in Mississippi
Pride in the Park was held at Town Square Park Saturday.
Pride in the Park held Saturday

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday...
Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year
The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.
Gas prices on the rise again overall, but could soon cool off in the West
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan