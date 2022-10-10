10/10 Ryan’s “Textbook Fall” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for more beautiful weather today thanks to another round of dry air after a weekend front, but a noticeable pattern change occurs as well. That pattern change isn’t a surprise though; it was just a matter of time before or fall fronts became much more frequent. We’ll see two such fronts over the next 10 days, and that’s after having just received one Saturday afternoon. That means we’ll see more and more noticeable temperature swings, ushering in another “temperature rollercoaster” transitional period. That means each day will see large shifts as we begin cooling into “cool-to-chilly” territory over the next few mornings, while afternoons return to the “hot” 80s. Thankfully the humidity is low, so these 80s feel dramatically different than our upper 80s of the last several weeks. It won’t stay “low” for long though. Expect to see a big influx of warmer, more humid air Wednesday and Thursday as a front moves in, brining our first rain chances in a few weeks. It isn’t looking like anything concerning, but a few thunderstorms will certainly be possible Wednesday afternoon-evening.

The tropics are nice and quiet today as well, with no activity expected for the next 5 days.

