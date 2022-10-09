Voter registration deadline for midterm elections is quickly approaching

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Midterm elections are just one month away, and time is running out to register.

Typically, voters must be registered 30 days prior to be eligible to vote, but since Oct. 8 falls on a weekend, voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, the following Monday, to register.

In an attempt to get more people to the polls, Mississippi Move held a drive-thru voter registration event in Laurel Saturday morning.

“We want to make sure that folks are registering to vote,” said Sabir Abdul-Haqq, the Pine Belt field coordinator for Mississippi Move.

“It’s important, regardless of who you’re voting for, regardless of your background, wherever you’re coming from or whatever. Come on out and register to vote.”

Some voters who are registered already were unaware of the upcoming elections.

“I’m registered to vote, but I didn’t know that elections were coming up,” said Savannah Peden of Hattiesburg. “I had no idea,”

While some didn’t know the date was approaching quickly.

“I know the date of the elections, but I didn’t realize it was that soon,” said Graham Roseberry, a student at William Carey University. “I’m a freshman in college, so I lost track of time.”

The mid-term elections have the ability to affect things at the local, state and national level, and the members of Mississippi Move want all people to have their voice heard.

“Anyone will tell you, it’s super-important to be involved in an election, particularly on the local, municipal and state levels,” said Abdul-Haqq. “That’s very important, because that’s directly impacting you.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.