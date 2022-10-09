USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday

The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday.

It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event.

For several years, it took place at Hinton Park in Petal and was canceled each of the last two years because of the pandemic.

“We’re very pleased and honored that the college let us come back here, and it’s a great feeling to come back here, it really is,” said Vance Beaver, Powwow master of ceremonies.

“It’s nice to have an event like this especially on a college campus,” said Mystri Jodie, a group leader with the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“It gives a lot of people who’ve never been to powwows or around Native Americans an insight into different cultures, different tribes.”

The event also raises funds for the Golden Eagle Intertribal Society, an organization that supports Native-American students at Southern Miss.

