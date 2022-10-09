USM falls 27-10 at Troy; drops 1st ever Sun Belt game

TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi dropped the first ever Sun Belt Conference football game in the program’s history when the Golden Eagles fell 27-10 Saturday night at Troy University.

Turnovers hurts the Golden Eagles’ cause, with three interceptions and a lost fumble by freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke leading directly to 20 of Troy’s 27 points.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak by USM (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt). The Trojans (4-2, 2-1) outscored USM 17-3 over the last two quarters.

USM grabbed a 7-3 lead in the second quarter on Wilcke’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee.

But it was pretty much all Troy after that.

D.K. Billingsley’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Trojans a 10-7 halftime lead, and Kimani Vidal’s 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put Troy ahead, 17-7.

Briggs Bourgeoius’ 34-yard field goal cut USM’s deficit to 17-10 in the third quarter.

But in the final period, Troy quarterback Jarret Doege threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Tez Johnson and Brooks Buce kicked the second of his two field goals, a 30-yarder, to close out the Golden Eagles.

Wilcke completed 19-of-35 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Doege completed 17-of-24 passes for 237 ars and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Brownlee caught 12 passes for 105 yards and a score. while Johnson had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for Troy,

USM returns home Saturday, hosting Arkansas State University at 6 p.m. in Hattiesburg at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

