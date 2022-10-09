Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Troy holds 10-7, halftime lead over USM

USM football trails Troy, 10-7, at halftime
USM football trails Troy, 10-7, at halftime(KFYR)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - Troy University holds a 10-7 lead at halftime Saturday night over visiting University of Southern MIssissippi.

A 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Wilcker to Jason Brownlee gave the Golden Eagles a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

Troy, which had led 3-0 in the first quarter on a 48-yard field goal by Brooks Buce, regained the lead on a 1-yard scoring run by D.K. Billingsley.

Wilcke completed 8-of-14 passes in the first half for 71 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Troy quarterback Jarrett Doege competed 11-of-16 passes for 147 yards with two interceptions.

The game is the first conference contest for USM as a Sun Belt Conference member.

.

in USM’s Sun Belt Conference

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
Chance Fabian Jones made his first appearance in court today on charges in the death of Joslin...
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
A 1-year-old girl is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns...
1-year-old suffers severe burns from father pouring boiling water on her, investigators say

Latest News

Town of Sumrall hosts 2nd annual Founders' Day Festival
Sumrall ‘Founder’s Day Festival’ draws a crowd
Town of Sumrall hosts 2nd annual Founders' Day Festival
Sumrall Founders' Day Festival draws nice crowd
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
Amid a Saturday morning of fire safety tip offerings, young folks also had the opportunity to...
Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips