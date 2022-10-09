Troy holds 10-7, halftime lead over USM

TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - Troy University holds a 10-7 lead at halftime Saturday night over visiting University of Southern MIssissippi.

A 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Wilcker to Jason Brownlee gave the Golden Eagles a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

Troy, which had led 3-0 in the first quarter on a 48-yard field goal by Brooks Buce, regained the lead on a 1-yard scoring run by D.K. Billingsley.

Wilcke completed 8-of-14 passes in the first half for 71 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Troy quarterback Jarrett Doege competed 11-of-16 passes for 147 yards with two interceptions.

The game is the first conference contest for USM as a Sun Belt Conference member.

