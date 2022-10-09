Sumrall ‘Founder’s Day Festival’ draws a crowd

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall was ripe with fun and festivities Saturday.

The second annual Sumrall Founder’s Day Festival kicked off Saturday with food trucks and vendors, and live music kept everyone moving and grooving as The Carson Allstars took the main stage.

The Dogs in Duds Contest was a moment to let furry friends shine and Allie Hall and her pet pup, Oreo, claimed first place with their decked-out pirate costumes.

“When they said my name, I was surprised because there were other cute dogs, too, and I really didn’t know,” said Hall.

And while surprises can be overwhelming for contestants, it can be overwhelming for businesses, too.

Catherine Garcia, owner of Garcia’s Jewelry, said she has lived in Sumrall more than 15 years.

“It’s important to shop locally,” said Garcia, “especially in this economy.

“We’re trying to keep all the small businesses open and running and to just give to the local community.”

Sabreya DeLancey, executive director of Sumrall Main Street Association, said Saturday was all about community and support.

“Lots of holiday gifts out here, (Saturday),” she said. “We’ve got over thirty vendors and even had some show up Saturday.

“They said ‘We saw y’all, and we want to be out here.’ We made spots for them. We want to see everyone out here shopping, getting Christmas gifts and just having a good time.”

