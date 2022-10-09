Pride in the Park held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend.

A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday.

More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community.

“The main goal of Pride is to increase visibility and awareness for the LGBT community,” said Mickie Stratos, Pine Belt Pride steering committee chair.

“We want Hattiesburg and the surrounding areas to know we’re here, we’re happy to be here, we’re proud to be here and then additionally, we also want to get the community that does exist access to the resources that are here.”

The week’s activities began Monday and will wrap up Sunday.

