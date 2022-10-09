Win Stuff
NAMI Walks event focuses attention on those living with mental illness

NAMI Walks at Hattiesburg Zoo Saturday brings awareness to mental health
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 100 people took a walk around Kamper Park Saturday to focus attention on those living with mental illness.

It was part of the NAMI Walks Your Way event.

It was hosted by the Pine Belt Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Several vendors also shared information about available mental health resources.

“Some people are (walking) virtually, some people have their dogs, some people brought their babies, but it’s all to remember and to acknowledge those who are living with mental illness and also mental health challenges throughout our community,” said Mavis Creagh, president of NAMI-Pine Belt.

Saturday’s event was the first in-person NAMI Walk since 2018.

