Moselle VFD hosts 3rd annual Octoberfest

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivals continued throughout the Pine Belt Saturday

The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department hosted its third annual Octoberfest Saturday afternoon.

Vendors and food trucks lined the grassy patch behind the department’s station, offering crafts and lunch for attendees.

The event also offered many events for the kids, including face painting, bounce houses and a firefighter obstacle course.

“The kids enjoy that, putting on a firefighter obstacle course for them like that,” said Moselle VFD Chief James Shows. “We as firefighters, we get more out of it and enjoy it more than they do, just seeing them and them being that excited about what we do.”

The money raised from the festival will go to the VFD for new equipment.

