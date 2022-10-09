Win Stuff
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community

The festival was a chance to educate people, raise awareness and meet members in the community.
Laurel Gardens celebrated second Fall Festival Saturday.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community.

Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival.

Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about important topics such as breast cancer awareness.

Organizer Shannon Clark said her son was the inspiration behind the event and she just wanted to do something that the entire community could enjoy.

“Last year, it was a vision of mine that I had,” said Clark. “Being that my son has autism, sometimes he likes to go and sometimes he does not, so I said I’ll bring it to him and we’re doing it to let everyone know that it’s okay to be different.”

Clark said she is thankful for the support she has received from everyone and will continue to shed a light on topics such as autism and breast cancer.

