Jones holds off PRCC in 92nd edition of football ‘Catfight’

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another narrow escape for the fifth-ranked Jones College Bobcats.

Jamison Kelly of Columbia intercepted a pass at his own 5-yard line with 1 minute, 23 seconds, left to play to seal JC’s 16-10 victory over Pearl River Community College in the 92nd edition of the “Catfight” on a Homecoming, Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.

More than 4,000 fans watched as Jones (6-0, 4-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s South Division) improved its series lead to 48-42-2.

The game was a slugfest from the start.

The Bobcats had 17 first downs, 166 yards rushing, 94 yards passing and 260 yards of total offense.

Pearl River (3-3, 1-2) was limited to 13 first downs, 150 yards rushing and only 42 yards passing and 192 yards of total offense.

Individually, Robert Henry of Lumberton carried 31 times for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Henry now has 916 yards on the year, which leads National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I. His 14 rushing touchdowns also lead the nation.

Defensively, Janirr Wade led the way with nine tackles, Raymond Collins had eight stops and Kelly and Travor Randle each had six.

Collins, Adarius Haynes of Oak Grove High School, Lardarius Webb Jr. and Rashad Williams each had a tackle for loss.

Pearl River got on the board first, taking advantage of a Bobcat turnover.

Kam Norwood intercepted a pass by Alan Follis of West Jones High School and returned it to his own 43.

Three plays later, Nick Milsap rushed 7 yards for a touchdown. Michael Owens made the extra point and the Wildcats led 7-0 with 6:52 to play in the opening quarter.

The big play in the drive was a 42-yard run by Christopher Holifield Jr.

The Bobcats answered by taking the ensuing kickoff and driving 48 yards in 12 plays to get some points. Yohan Thompson’s 38-yard field goal made it 7-3 with 2:05 to play in the first quarter.

A huge special teams’ play would help the Bobcats take the lead late in the first half.

Jones was forced to punt from its own 11-yard line and Brody Pierce booted it 32 yards to the 43. But the ball struck a PRCC player and long snapper Charlie Cox recovered the ball for Jones.

The Bobcats put together a 57-yard, five-play drive with Henry scoring on a 2-yard run. Thompson’s PAT made it 10-7 with just 23 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Jones continued that momentum to start the third quarter.

Jerry Johnson Jr.returned the second half kickoff 35 yards to his own 49.

The Bobcats then marched 51 yards in 11 plays. with Follis scoring on an 8-yard run on a third-and-goal play. The extra point attempt failed and the Bobcats led 16-7 with 9:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Pearl River took advantage of another interception to cut into the lead.

Bryan Whitehead II intercepted a pass and the Wildcats were in business at the Bobcat 10 with a first-and-goal.

However, the Jones’ defense held and Owens booted a 28-yard field goal with 4:17 left in the third quarter to make it 16-10.

The Wildcats put together a drive early in the fourth quarter and moved to the Bobcat 31. However, PRCC turned the ball over on downs.

Jones then took the ball and drove 48 yards in 11 plays and used up almost six minutes of the clock. But Thompson’s 38-yard field goal attempt was wide with 4:03 left in the game.

PRCC then drove from their own 21 to the Bobcat 31.

But facing a second and six, Lawson Pratt’s pass was picked off by Kelly to clinch the victory.

The Bobcats will play their final, regular-season home game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Southwest Community College.

Pearl River hosts Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Thursday.

