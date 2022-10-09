Win Stuff
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday

A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59.

Moselle, Soggy Bottom, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments and the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the 75-mile marker on I-59.

Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved clipped a white pick-up truck, causing the pick-up to veer and flip off the interstate.

The driver of the pick-up required extrication to safely remove him from his vehicle.

A third vehicle sustained minor damage.

The flatbed 18-wheeler was hauling large bales of wire and lost a portion of its cargo, which ended up strewn over the northbound lanes.

Traffic was stopped completely for nearly an hour and slowed with one lane open for nearly another hour while firefighters assisted with emergency medical care and clearing of debris.

Two individuals were transported to the emergency department, one with serious injuries and one with what appeared to be minor injuries. 

Three other individuals declined transport. 

