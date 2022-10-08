Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend.

The Southern Miss Powwow will once again be held on the Hattiesburg USM campus on Saturday. The free event, featuring traditional dancing and lots of vendors, will take place at Spirit Park, beginning at 11 a.m.

The powwow began at USM in 2004 and was held for many years on campus before moving to Petal for several more years.

It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

“Tribal people with non-tribal people who are also diverse can come together and have such a good time and celebrate the Native-American experience,” said Tammy Greer, an associate professor of psychology and director of American-Indian Studies at USM.

Kaliq Sims, a Houma Tribe member and a vendor who will participate in the powwow Saturday, said the last two years without the event felt like a loss of community.

“We spent a couple of years where we couldn’t have it, and it was just a lack in the community, but bringing it back is really amazing,” Sims said.

Greer said this year’s event would also honor several supporters and participants who have passed away since the last powwow.

The activities will wrap up at 6 p.m.

