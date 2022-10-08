Jones County VFDs offer fire safety tips

From Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from a quartet of volunteer fire departments in Jones County spent part of Saturday morning handing out fire safety tips.

They also spent part of their time lighting up the faces of young visitors with smiles.

Shady Grove, Soso, Sandersville and M & M volunteer fire departments participated in a fire safety day Saturday in the parking of Lowes in Laurel.

Fire prevention material was available, and to the delight of kids, so were fire vehicles to explore and enjoy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.