Gametime! - Week 7

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff football returns to the Pine Belt in just a month, making each game this October more and more important. Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the area:

Purvis (34) Sumrall (21)

Columbia (20) FCAHS (14)

Oak Grove (13) Meridian (12)

Brandon (32) Petal (7)

Wayne County (26) Brookhaven (16)

Laurel (42) Natchez (6)

Hattiesburg (28) Florence (21)

Jefferson Davis County (35) Seminary (14)

Lumberton (36) Mount Olive (24)

Bay Springs (48) Resurrection Catholic (7)

Richton (29) Enterprise-Lincoln (12)

East Marion (56) Amite County (14)

Mize (39) Collins (14)

Heidelberg (34) Stringer (20)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (42) PCS (14)

Madison St. Joe (44) Sacred Heart (8)

St. Stanislaus (30) West Marion (6)

Puckett (13) North Forrest (7)

Simpson Academy (47) Columbia Academy (12)

Winston Academy (45) Wayne Academy (13)

Poplarville (47) Lawrence County (18)

St. Patrick (15) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)

Vancleave (29) George County (22)

Pearl River Central (48) Long Beach (14)

Raleigh (67) Wesson (27)

Hazlehurst (27) Magee (16)

Stone (26) Greene County (14)

West Jones (35) South Jones (0) – Thursday

Northeast Jones (35) Richland (7) – Thursday

Taylorsville (38) Salem (8) – Thursday

University Lab (42) Tylertown (0) – Thursday

