Gametime! - Week 7
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff football returns to the Pine Belt in just a month, making each game this October more and more important. Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the area:
- Purvis (34) Sumrall (21)
- Columbia (20) FCAHS (14)
- Oak Grove (13) Meridian (12)
- Brandon (32) Petal (7)
- Wayne County (26) Brookhaven (16)
- Laurel (42) Natchez (6)
- Hattiesburg (28) Florence (21)
- Jefferson Davis County (35) Seminary (14)
- Lumberton (36) Mount Olive (24)
- Bay Springs (48) Resurrection Catholic (7)
- Richton (29) Enterprise-Lincoln (12)
- East Marion (56) Amite County (14)
- Mize (39) Collins (14)
- Heidelberg (34) Stringer (20)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (42) PCS (14)
- Madison St. Joe (44) Sacred Heart (8)
- St. Stanislaus (30) West Marion (6)
- Puckett (13) North Forrest (7)
- Simpson Academy (47) Columbia Academy (12)
- Winston Academy (45) Wayne Academy (13)
- Poplarville (47) Lawrence County (18)
- St. Patrick (15) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)
- Vancleave (29) George County (22)
- Pearl River Central (48) Long Beach (14)
- Raleigh (67) Wesson (27)
- Hazlehurst (27) Magee (16)
- Stone (26) Greene County (14)
- West Jones (35) South Jones (0) – Thursday
- Northeast Jones (35) Richland (7) – Thursday
- Taylorsville (38) Salem (8) – Thursday
- University Lab (42) Tylertown (0) – Thursday
