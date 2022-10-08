Gametime! - Week 7

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff football returns to the Pine Belt in just a month, making each game this October more and more important. Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the area:

  • Purvis (34) Sumrall (21)
  • Columbia (20) FCAHS (14)
  • Oak Grove (13) Meridian (12)
  • Brandon (32) Petal (7)
  • Wayne County (26) Brookhaven (16)
  • Laurel (42) Natchez (6)
  • Hattiesburg (28) Florence (21)
  • Jefferson Davis County (35) Seminary (14)
  • Lumberton (36) Mount Olive (24)
  • Bay Springs (48) Resurrection Catholic (7)
  • Richton (29) Enterprise-Lincoln (12)
  • East Marion (56) Amite County (14)
  • Mize (39) Collins (14)
  • Heidelberg (34) Stringer (20)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy (42) PCS (14)
  • Madison St. Joe (44) Sacred Heart (8)
  • St. Stanislaus (30) West Marion (6)
  • Puckett (13) North Forrest (7)
  • Simpson Academy (47) Columbia Academy (12)
  • Winston Academy (45) Wayne Academy (13)
  • Poplarville (47) Lawrence County (18)
  • St. Patrick (15) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)
  • Vancleave (29) George County (22)
  • Pearl River Central (48) Long Beach (14)
  • Raleigh (67) Wesson (27)
  • Hazlehurst (27) Magee (16)
  • Stone (26) Greene County (14)
  • West Jones (35) South Jones (0) – Thursday
  • Northeast Jones (35) Richland (7) – Thursday
  • Taylorsville (38) Salem (8) – Thursday
  • University Lab (42) Tylertown (0) – Thursday

