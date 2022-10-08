Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is helping Mississippians fight the opioid epidemic and offering them protection from identity theft.

The Attorney General’s office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg on Friday morning.

Residents brought sensitive documents for shredding and old or unused prescription medications for proper disposal.

“It’s been a great partnership we’ve had with some of the credit unions around the state, and it’s pretty simple,” said Joseph McClatchy, a program specialist with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. “We go to different locations around the state. We’ve done it about six months, so we’ve done a different location every month around the state. This is our wrap-up, so Hattiesburg is the last stop we’ll make.”

About 75 people made drop-offs at the Shred+Med disposal day.

