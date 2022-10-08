Win Stuff
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident.

Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident near the St. Charles Avenue and Beach Boulevard intersection shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation by Biloxi police showed that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Beach Boulevard near the intersection with St. Charles struck the south curb of Beach.

The impact sent the vehicle northeast, where it crossed the median and entered westbound traffic lanes.

The vehicle then struck a car, and after that impact, continued eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic at a high rate of speed before hitting a light pole.

Biloxi police said the vehicle ultimately stopped after striking a large oak tree at St. George Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

The Biloxi Fire Department had to extricate the subject from the vehicle.

That driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The second vehicle had two subjects that suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

