WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us.

Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.

Tomley runs the only hot glass shop in Mississippi, and Williams works with “sentimental wood,” restoring or refurbishing old pieces of wood.

Both men said it’s never too late to learn something new.

“I bring in artists from all over,” said Tomley. “And I learn from them while you also learn from them. And while I’ve been blowing glass for about five years, we’re all learning and just enjoying the medium.”

Williams agreed.

“At the beginning, I was like, ‘Man, I’m almost 40, and I’m just now starting this,’ and shoot, that’s the wrong attitude,” he said. “Look at it and be like, ‘Man, I’m doing it now, and I’m out here with it now. I’m learning something now, and I’m expanding it.’ Never stop learning.”

These are only two of the many artists making the world -- our world -- a little more beautiful.

“Made in Mississippi” is a WDAM 7 Original Production, carefully put together by members of our marketing team. It airs on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m. on WDAM 7 ABC.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.