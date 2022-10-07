Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday

What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us.

Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.

Tomley runs the only hot glass shop in Mississippi, and Williams works with “sentimental wood,” restoring or refurbishing old pieces of wood.

Both men said it’s never too late to learn something new.

“I bring in artists from all over,” said Tomley. “And I learn from them while you also learn from them. And while I’ve been blowing glass for about five years, we’re all learning and just enjoying the medium.”

Williams agreed.

“At the beginning, I was like, ‘Man, I’m almost 40, and I’m just now starting this,’ and shoot, that’s the wrong attitude,” he said. “Look at it and be like, ‘Man, I’m doing it now, and I’m out here with it now. I’m learning something now, and I’m expanding it.’ Never stop learning.”

These are only two of the many artists making the world -- our world -- a little more beautiful.

“Made in Mississippi” is a WDAM 7 Original Production, carefully put together by members of our marketing team. It airs on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m. on WDAM 7 ABC.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Photo, L to R: Jeffery Patterson, Brandon Barnes and James Langley.
3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel

Latest News

A pumpkin patch, a hay mountain, a corn maze, fall fun has started at Michell Farms.
Mitchell Farms prepares for annual fall fun
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us.
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
Costumed superheroes, comic book collections, and lots of fun. These are the things kids can...
Hattiesburg Library holds inaugural Children's Comic-con