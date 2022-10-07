Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd “Catfight”

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and Pearl River Community College both circle one date on their respective calendars each football season.

The 92nd edition of the “Catfight” falls on Saturday as the unbeaten Bobcats (5-0) welcome the Wildcats (3-2) to Ellisville at 3 p.m.

“Just really looking forward to playing them,” said PRCC sophomore offensive lineman Taurese Sibley, an Oak Grove grad. “Hopefully they come with their best ‘cause I know we’re bringing it.”

“It’s a rivalry game,” said Jones College defensive back Travor Randle. “They pride themselves on being physical so the most physical people up front, that’s gonna be who wins the game.”

“I’m not taking anything away from Jones, that’s a very good team,” said PRCC sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Whitehead II. “They’re undefeated for a reason. But I feel like we have the guys on defense to stop them.”

No. 5 Jones College is led by running back Robert Henry – the nation’s leading rusher with 780 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pearl River is much-improved under third-year head coach Seth Smith, already surpassing last season’s win total with its 24-14 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Wildcats are about as balanced as a team can be on offense, averaging 156.4 yards through the air and 155.2 yards rushing per game.

“We realize if we play our brand of football and we go out and we play hard, we’ll have a shot,” Smith said. “If you don’t do that, a team like this will run you out the stadium.”

“[Smith]’s got a good football team,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “They play extremely hard, they do a lot of things formation-wise and motions on offense that we’ve got to be ready to defend. Defense, they line up and they cover you man and play man-free and they get after you. It’s going to be a great challenge for the Bobcats this weekend.”

