This weekend will be cooler as our stretch of sunshine continues.

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The weather will be nice this evening. Temperatures will cool down into the low 70s for those Friday night football games with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

A dry cold front will move in overnight. That will cool us down for this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be much cooler as highs top out the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Next week will start off dry with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

It has been a while, but there are finally some rain chances in the forecast! A cold front will move in next Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it, the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Latest News

10/07 Ryan’s “Summertime” Friday Morning Forecast
October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt.
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season
