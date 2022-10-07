This weekend will be cooler as our stretch of sunshine continues.

The weather will be nice this evening. Temperatures will cool down into the low 70s for those Friday night football games with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

A dry cold front will move in overnight. That will cool us down for this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be much cooler as highs top out the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Next week will start off dry with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

It has been a while, but there are finally some rain chances in the forecast! A cold front will move in next Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it, the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

