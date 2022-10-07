Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tax extension deadline is quickly approaching, Oct. 17

You don’t have much longer to look over and submit some very important information to the government - the Internal Revenue Service, that is.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You don’t have much longer to look over and submit some very important information to the government - the Internal Revenue Service, that is. The tax extension deadline is October 17, less than two weeks away.

Tax preparer Jeanella Rahming said an extension is simply filing your taxes at a later date.

“Sometimes we don’t really sit down and take care of everything we need to take care of to file on time,” said Rahming.

Time is ticking to file your taxes if you failed to do so the first time back in April.

“Those taxpayers that have filed an extension for the 2021 tax year, those extensions are due by October 17,” said Rahming.

Tax season is generally from January to April. However, things can get busy in Washington, D.C., and Rahming said the filing time frame varies each year, depending on when the IRS starts accepting tax returns.

“If you filed an extension and do not file by October 17, you will be assessed a five percent penalty on the taxes due per month, not to exceed 25 percent of the balance due,” Rahming said.

So, what does that mean? The IRS said an extension is not an extension to pay if you owe.

“For example, if you have a $1,000 balance due and you do not file your taxes within the allotted time for the extension, starting the following month, 5% of that $1,000 will be assessed every month until you file that tax return,” she said.

To avoid those penalties, it’s best to gather all your documents and visit a tax professional.

“If you don’t have all your documents together, that’s ok,” Rahming said. “Consult your CPA, accountant, your tax preparers and let them know you might not have everything available. They can use a form 8821 and pull your transcript from the IRS to ensure that they are filing everything accurately,” she said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
The police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m.
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman

Latest News

Chance Fabian Jones made his first appearance in court today on charges in the death of Joslin...
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony: Stallworth told jail employee he may have raped Cupcake McKinney, but he didn’t kill her
You don’t have much longer to look over and submit some very important information to the...
Tax extension deadline is quickly approaching, Oct. 17
Marley; Petal fire department cadaver dog
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog