Pine Belt athletes honored for academics

TUPELO, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from Mississippi’s public/private and two-year/four-year colleges/community colleges were honored this week for their achievements in the classroom.

The annual Halbrook Awards were presented at the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities business meeting.

The program recognizes Mississippi colleges and universities that achieve and maintain high academic standards for their athletes, which encourages higher graduation rates.

The David M. Halbrook Certificate Award for Academic Achievement was awarded to both a male and female athletic at most Mississippi schools of higher education, both public and private, including:

University of Southern Mississippi - Andrew Boyd (Hattiesburg/baseball); Monique Burton (Sydney, Australia/tennis)

William Carey University - Joao Vitor (Minacu. Brazil/men’s soccer); McKinley Seal (Franklinton, La./women’s basketball)

Jones College- Kenneth “K.J.” Mack (Ocean Springs/men’s soccer); Rebekah Baugh (Hattiesburg/women’s soccer)

Pearl River Community College - Ryan Burt (Columbus/baseball); Erin Clifford (women’s soccer/Ocean Springs).

The PRCC athletic program was honored with the John C. and Ernestine McCall Halbrook Improvement Award, a cash award given annually to the college/university/community college showing the greatest increase over the previous year in percentage of athletes graduating.

The David M. Halbrook Traveling Trophy awards were presented to the colleges and universities with the highest percentage of graduating student athletes.

This year’s recipients included:

Community and Junior College Division: East Mississippi Community College

Independent College and University Division: Mississippi College

Public University Women’s Division: University of Mississippi

Public University Men’s Division: University of Mississippi.

Three Mississippi institutions did not take part in the awards: Tougaloo College; Millsaps College and University for Women.

Endowed by former Mississippi representative David Halbrook Sr. of Belzoni and his brothers, John C. and James G. Halbrook of Belzoni and J. A. Halbrook of Beaumont, Texas, the awards honor the brothers’ parents, John C. and Ernestine McCall Halbrook.

This year’s awards were announced during the annual MAC Conference, which brings together attendees from across the state serving as presidents and chancellors, chief academic officers, chief student affairs officers, chief financial officers, admissions officers, faculty and other administrators.

Itawamba Community College President Jay Allen, who served as the 2021-2022 president of the MAC Board of Directors, announced the awards.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.