Petal High latest target of hoax active shooter call

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School is the latest target of a false active shooter hoax call.

According to a statement provided by the Petal School District, the Petal Police Department received a phone call regarding an active shooter at Petal High School at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The caller reportedly pretended to be a teacher from the school.

The school followed normal lockdown procedures while administrators, Petal School District Police and the PPD swept the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school also went into a soft lockdown at all other Petal + campuses. All campuses were later cleared and resumed normal operations.

The school said it will continue to work with law enforcement to find the originator of this call. Once identified, they will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

Officials said these types of calls are happening across the state and nation. In fact, Petal was not the only school in Mississippi targeted by false active shooter calls on Friday. Schools in Biloxi, Hancock and Picayune also received similar calls, according to law enforcement officials.

In the district’s statement, the school said it was proud of the quick response from educators and local law enforcement agencies. It reiterated that safety and security remain a top priority in the school district.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.