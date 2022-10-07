Win Stuff
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season

October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
From cornhole tournaments to 5K runs, there is something for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

“October is the time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people in your city,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Make a lot of new memories, make a lot of new friends, and you have got to try to hit it all. You’re not going to be able to, but it’s going to be a lot of fun trying.”

From Oktober Gest to Loblolly, it’s no question that outdoor activities are better in October. Fall is when the leaves change, and everyone brings out their favorite flannel.

The weather is one factor in deciding when to hold all of these well-known outdoor events, such as the Hattiesburg Annual Brown Bag Concert Series.

“So why October?” asked Alehandro Wooten, executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “The weather is the best for us. You have a less likely chance of rain; let’s put it that way.”

And no chance of rain is every event planner’s dream.

We haven’t seen a drop of rain in the Pine Belt, so events like the Peanut Festival are perfect to hold in October.

There are events almost every day during October across the Pine Belt, with 33 that we know about in Hattiesburg alone.

You can find all of the upcoming events for Hattiesburg by visiting www.hattiesburgms.com/october.

