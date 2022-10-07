Mitchell Farms prepares for annual fall fun

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A pumpkin patch, a hay mountain, a corn maze - fall fun has started at Michell Farms.

“We probably have around 30,000 people that come through the farm in October,” JoLynn Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Farms, said. “We have been really busy. We started school field trips on October 1, and then we had the Peanut Festival last weekend, and we had thousands and thousands of people that came out. It turned out great; the weather was pretty.”

In addition to the pumpkin patch and maze, there are also wagon rides, play areas, a giant jumping pillow, a corn pool and plenty of photo opportunities.

Mitchell said they start preparing for the fall season in February. She typically likes to have about 100,000 pumpkins at the farm, but this year, the rain caused a few challenges.

“We usually plant about 50 acres, and I plant about 40 to 45 varieties,” Mitchell said. “And we planted, and it was beautiful, and then it rained two inches, and the seeds rotted. So we replanted, and then we replanted, and then we replanted.

“We have a huge field of sunflowers every year when we open. People come; they’re expecting to see that sunflower field. We replanted that field four times. We’ll have sunflowers, but it’s probably going to be around the 15th or 20th. "

She said more help is needed during this time of the year with so much to do.

“I hire about 35 employees,” Mitchell said. “They’re all part-time. They work seasonal, but most of them are retired, and then we have some teenagers that work on the weekend.”

Overall, Mitchell said they’re excited for October and ready for everyone to celebrate the season!

“We’ve got five tour trailers that we run around the farm,” Mitchell said. “Gives you about an 18-minute tour of our farm, and then you can do the corn maze, the hay bale maze. Everybody gets a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Just all kinds of fun stuff for the kids to do, and then stuff for the adults too.”

Mitchell Farms’ next big event is Character Weekend, which is scheduled for October 29 – 30.

For more information on Mitchell Farms, click here.

