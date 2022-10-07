Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MHP looking for applicants to join Cadet Class 67

The class begins in January and will last 12-18 weeks, depending on previous experience.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for applicants to join its Cadet Class 67.

Although there is a current shortage of troopers in the state, The public affairs officer with Troop J, Taylor Shows, said they had seen an increase in interest within the past few weeks.

The class begins in January and will last 12-18 weeks, depending on previous experience.

“You can help change the scope of society on law enforcement by what you do,” said Shows. “And when you wear state uniform, you have the influence on the public, and it’s a good way to change the direction society has on law enforcement.”

Shows said the starting pay is $50,000 a year plus a 25-year retirement.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 14.

Anyone interested can get an application online at dps.ms.gov.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13...
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
The police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m.
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman

Latest News

Time is ticking to file your taxes if you failed to do so the first time around back in April.
Tax extension deadline is quickly approaching, Oct. 17
You don’t have much longer to look over and submit some very important information to the...
Tax extension deadline is quickly approaching, Oct. 17
Marley; Petal fire department cadaver dog
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC+, announced it would cut oil...
OPEC+ oil production cut impacts Pine Belt residents