Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog

An area law enforcement officer can sniff out missing persons on land and in water, works for multiple counties and has four legs and a tail.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Marley, the three-year-old Labradoodle, is Petal's furry helper in emergencies.

Marley, the three-year-old Labradoodle, is Petal’s furry helper in emergencies.

“She’s a really good ambassador for the fire department,” said fire chief Joe Hendry. “Everybody loves her; everybody thinks she’s just a really sweet dog.”

Marley is the department’s cadaver dog, and with roughly 1,000 hours of training under her paws, she can detect remains up to 30 meters underwater.

“The dive aspect of it, the cadaver dogs can really save us a lot of time in the water, which is a safety thing for our divers,” said Hendry. “The river is an awful place to have to put people underwater, and unfortunately, it’s almost always a recovery mission and not a recuse mission, and she can come into play pretty quickly.”

Hendry said the fire department has agency agreements with the Forrest County and Perry County sheriff’s offices to use Marley’s help. He said she even went on a mission to help find the lost kayaker in the DeSoto National Forest last month.

When the four-legged helper isn’t searching underwater, she can be used to find lost people above ground. Cadaver dogs need just a fraction of a bone or drop of blood to determine the location of a body.

“A person that we have to look for is someone who might have wandered away, lost their bearings possibly, suffering from a little dementia or that, or sometimes it’s a very young child who wanders off, gets disorientated, and not know how to get back,” said Hendry. “They may not be very far at all from where they left, but if you can’t find them, it doesn’t matter if it’s 100 yards or 100 miles; it’s a scary thing for a parent.”

According to the fire department, cadaver dogs are 95% accurate at their job.

