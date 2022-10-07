Laurel issues proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at City Hall today to watch Mayor Johnny Magee issue a declaration for October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Survivors and agency members both spoke up about the impact of the city’s awareness efforts.

“I didn’t know anything about domestic violence until I became a victim of domestic violence,” said Shaunna Gully Bettis, a domestic violence survivor. “Hope is real; domestic violence is real, but so is hope. So every year, this needs to be brought on, but every day domestic violence affects someone, more than one person a day, especially here in the city of Laurel.”

The Jones County Board of Supervisors issued its own declaration on Wednesday.

