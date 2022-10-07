Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies

Trinity Baptist Church started collecting emergency relief supplies the day Hurricane Ian made landfall in Flordia.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL.

Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent and first aid kits.

All the items will be dropped off at Citygate, along with a cash donation to buy more supplies.

“The people in Ft. Myers are going to be very appreciative,” said Kurt Wagner, a Trinity Baptist Church’s Disaster Relief Team member. “I got a phone call from (the church) pastor this morning, and he asked me what we had on the truck. And I explained to him what we had, and he said that is fantastic; that is exactly what we need right now. And they’re running low on supplies, so it’ll get there in the nick of time.”

The church began collecting relief supplies the day the hurricane struck Florida.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
Chance Fabian Jones made his first appearance in court today on charges in the death of Joslin...
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now

Latest News

The Mississippi Attorney General's Office hosted a Shred+Med Disposal Day in Hattiesburg Friday.
Attorney General’s Office hosts shred+med disposal day in Hattiesburg
The Southern Miss Powwow returns to the USM campus Saturday.
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
Costumed superheroes, comic book collections, and lots of fun. These are the things kids can...
Hattiesburg Library holds inaugural Children's Comic-con
An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its...
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday