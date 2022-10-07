Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL.

Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent and first aid kits.

All the items will be dropped off at Citygate, along with a cash donation to buy more supplies.

“The people in Ft. Myers are going to be very appreciative,” said Kurt Wagner, a Trinity Baptist Church’s Disaster Relief Team member. “I got a phone call from (the church) pastor this morning, and he asked me what we had on the truck. And I explained to him what we had, and he said that is fantastic; that is exactly what we need right now. And they’re running low on supplies, so it’ll get there in the nick of time.”

The church began collecting relief supplies the day the hurricane struck Florida.

