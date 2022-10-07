Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule (Kentrice S. Rush/University Communications)
JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule (Kentrice S. Rush/University Communications)(Kentrice S. Rush | JSU Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University released the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball schedule Thursday night.

Head Coach and former NBA champion Mo Williams has made an immediate impact in his first year at his hometown’s university, scheduling games against six traditional Power 5 schools across the country.

The Tigers will host an exhibition match against Division II Tuskegee University at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center on Friday, October 28.

Jackson State will then go on a 9-game road trip, including stops in Ann Arbor, Michigan to face Big Ten Conference powerhouse, the University of Michigan Wolverines, Bloomington, Indiana to face the University of Indiana Hoosiers, and Fort Worth, Texas to play the Texas-Christian University Horned Frogs.

The JSU Tigers will return to the capital city to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Mississippi Coliseum on December 14, before heading to Houston, Texas to challenge 2019 NCAA Championship runner-ups, the Texas Tech University Red Raiders and to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide before conference play.

The Tigers will also host Coach Williams’ former employer and Southwestern Athletic Conference foe, Alabama State University on Saturday, January 7.

JSU finished last season’s campaign going 11-19 overall and 9-9 in the SWAC and will look to improve in the upcoming season, led by Coach Williams and his staff who are poised to change the landscape of JSU’s Men’s Basketball program.

To view the full schedule, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
Photo, L to R: Jeffery Patterson, Brandon Barnes and James Langley.
3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel

Latest News

Southern Miss offensive line
USM offensive line starting to gel
Southern Miss offensive line
USM offensive line starting to gel
Zach Wilcke, Southern Miss
QB Zach Wilcke talks Sun Belt opener at Troy
Eric Scott Jr., Southern Miss
Defensive back Eric Scott Jr. a ballhawk for Southern Miss
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM