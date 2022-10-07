‘Hocus Pocus’ showing at Saenger Theater Friday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Come, we fly!

The Sanderson sisters are back ... in Hattiesburg for an annual showing.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus will be showing tonight, Friday, Oct. 7, at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater

The “Hocus Pocus Bewitching Block Party” is set to start at 6 p.m., and the movie showing (Rated PG) will start at 7 p.m.

For those who do not know, The Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah and Mary, are three witches returning from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of wicked fun. After being conjured up by unsuspecting teenagers, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town to reclaim their youth before sunrise.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters.

Tickets are $5 plus fees and can be bought HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.