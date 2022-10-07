Game of the Week: Purvis at Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) -As region play ramps up so do the rivalries and that’s no exception in Sumrall as the Bobcats host Purvis in the Battle of Highway 589.

“It means a lot now,” Sumrall head coach Shannon White said. “I’ll tell you, Purvis and Sumrall have been playing for a long time.″

“The Battle of Highway 589. It’s for bragging rights for 362 days a year,” Purvis head coach Brad Hankins said.

“We kind of have the same preparation as every week during practice,” Sumrall quarterback Landon Hawkins said. “It’s a rivalry game so there are bragging rights but we’re not really changing anything up. We’re just going to do what we do. Go out, play fast and physical.”

The word physical was thrown around a lot at both practices this week with Coach Hankins feeling like his team played with a lack of physicality in its region opener.

“Last week against Poplarville, I felt like they out-physicaled us in a big way,” Hankins said. “That’s a good football team, a great football team down there. We’ve got to work on the physicality of it and we’ve got to tackle better.”

“We’ve had a couple of missed tackles. I think this week we had 11 missed tackles. That ain’t good,” Purvis linebacker Adam Anderson said.

Sumrall also looking to clean up some mistakes that a tough region matchup exposed.

“Well, we’ve got to block better,” White said. “That’s the biggest thing. I thought both sides of the ball last week Columbia handled us pretty well.”

While the Bobcats are growing on offense, they’ve been able to hang their hat on defense.

“Defense has been our strong point this year so offense is going to pick it up soon,” Hawkins said.

“Very physical defensive line and they do a good job with bringing pressure,” the Purvis head coach said.

But the Sumrall defense will be tested against a versatile tornado offense.

“They spread the field. They throw it a lot more than they used to,” White said. “I was kidding with coach the other day. We used to be the throwing team, they were the running team. Now we’re the running team and they’re the throwing team. It’s just totally different. It’s the apocalypse. It’s the apocalypse game I think. Totally different deal for both of us.”

Kickoff is for 7 pm at Sumrall.

