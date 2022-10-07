Flu season is here; time to get your flu shot

Win Stuff
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather is starting to cool down, which means we’re getting into the flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control reported an estimated nine million people had the flu in the 2021-2022 season. So for many families, it’s a common concern heading into fall.

“You just got to make sure you protect yourself and your family and everybody that works around you. It’s just very important,” said Gloria Sanders, a Hattiesburg resident.

Sanders said she makes sure her family rolls up their sleeves every year.

“If you never had the flu shot, I encourage you to get it,” she said. “It may save your life; you never know.”

Walmart Pharmacy manager Lisa Hillman said October is usually the start of the flu season, so it’s important to get the shot during the autumn months.

“No, the flu shot will not give you the flu,” said Hillman. “You may be reacting with flu-like symptoms for a day or two; some people that’s just your immune response, and everyone responds differently. If you do not have a negative reaction to the shot, that doesn’t mean it’s not working, though.”

According to Hillman, it will take a couple of weeks after you receive your shot for it to give you the protection you need to get through the season.

“It’s usually, it’s recommended from babies six months of age and up,” said Hillman. “There’s a high-dose flu shot that is formulated for anyone 65 years of age and older. It gives them more immunity against the flu since their immune systems have decreased with age.”

For anyone interested in getting their flu shots, Walmart will have its annual Wellness Day event on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive flu immunizations, COVID -19 boosters and other immunizations, including shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis and HPV, at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.

