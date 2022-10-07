City leaders scrambling to ensure Jackson’s trash will be picked up Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are scrambling to ensure trash is picked up come Monday morning after Richard’s Disposal announced it would cease collections after Saturday.

Thursday, the city confirmed the New Orleans-based company’s trucks would stop running next week, saying the firm had not been paid since it took over collections in the city on April 1.

Shortly after that announcement was released, council members met in a closed session for about two hours, where potential solutions were discussed.

Council President Ashby Foote wouldn’t say what those solutions would be or who would be picking up trash.

“We went through a number of different options and possible plans, probably two or three,” he said following the meeting. “So, we’re going to be working with our two attorneys, Mr. Martin and Mr. Scanlon, to try and negotiate a settlement so the garbage will be picked up Monday and [so] there will be a longer-term solution.”

Foote said whether Richard’s would continue in the short term depends on negotiations.

“So, I can’t speak for Richard’s. We hope to have a good conversation with them, and we’ll see what happens,” he said. “I don’t want to negotiate with myself. I’ve got to negotiate with the parties involved. So, we hope we can come up with a solution that works for everybody.”

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes also is hoping trash will be picked up Monday. He says he doesn’t care who is doing the work, “as long as it’s picked up and people are treated fairly right.”

Stokes, who was opposed to bringing on Richard’s, says he’s still concerned that the city follows the proper process in hiring vendors.

Richard’s employs about 70 people, the majority of whom are from Jackson.

“I know some of the people at Richard’s. You know, we have a pretty good relationship,” he said. “My concern is that you must... this is government. We have an RFP process. You must follow the process. And if we start giving contracts to people that have not been approved legally, then where does it stop?”

The RFP process aside, Jackson has just days to hammer out a solution. If garbage isn’t picked up Monday, Jackson could face fines of up to $25,000 a day from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has not spoken to agency officials, saying as of Thursday no violation had occurred.

“There’s nothing to be communicated as of yet,” he said, standing outside of council chambers. “But that is an additional threat to the residents, to the city itself. In addition to the grotesque nature of trash not being picked up... the city could face significant penalties.”

Richard’s began picking up waste in the capital city on April 1, after the mayor awarded the company a one-year emergency contract. The contract, which was for roughly $10 million, was never ratified by the city council.

The council has refused to pay the firm as a result, saying they can’t pay a company for a contract that was never approved.

Attorneys for Richard’s filed suit in July, seeking more than $1.6 million, including the amount they say the company should have received for picking up waste in April and May.

Since then, Richard’s has continued to pick up trash in the capital city, invoicing the city for about $808,000 a month, but never receiving a check. In all, the invoices add up to more than $4.8 million.

“It’s definitely put a financial strain on the company,” Richard’s attorney John Walker told WLBT Thursday morning. “That was why we filed a motion for summary judgment yesterday.”

On October 5, Richard’s filed a motion summary judgment in its case, saying it had “expended considerable funds and other resources to prepare for the emergency garbage collection services requested by the COJ,” and that “RDI has never been instructed to stop performing the waste collection services... by any COJ officer, individual, entity, director, and/or COJ administrative body/representative.”

“Since the start of the waste collections services on April 1... RDI has continued to perform and provide solid waste collection services according to the notice to proceed, instructions from the mayor of the COJ, and directives of the city council of the COJ to the mayor, for the subsequent months including May, June, July, August and September 2022,” the motion states.

The mayor gave Richard’s a notice to proceed in February and again on April 1, welcoming the company to the city. That letter acknowledged a March 31 communication from city council attorneys telling the firm to “cease and desist,” saying Richard’s would not be paid for the work done.

Whether the court will grant summary judgment, as well as the overall outcome of the case, could hinge on the outcome of a related case pending before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

On October 4, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Parker issued a show cause order, demanding that parties show cause as to why action in the Richard’s suit should not be stayed until that case is decided.

The Jackson City Council recently asked the state’s high court for an expedited decision in his appeal of a lower court’s decision saying he could not veto a council’s negative vote. At the heart of the matter was whether Lumumba could override the council’s decision to vote down an emergency waste-hauling contract with Richard’s. Lumumba vetoed the council’s rejection of the contract, clearing the way for Richard’s to begin work on April 1.

Special-appointed Judge Larry Roberts, though, said the mayor couldn’t veto a no vote, saying that “when a matter is not passed by the city council, it is a negative action to which the mayor does not have the power to veto.”

Lumumba appealed that decision to the supreme court. Last month, justices ruled that the high court would retain the appeal and ordered all briefing and replies in the matter to be filed by November 1.

