Chapel Hart joins tribute to Loretta Lynn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a special Opry Live this weekend honoring the life of country legend, Loretta Lynn, with the entire show dedicated to the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’.

Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, Deana Carter and Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will participate in the tribute.

Watch Opry Live Saturday on WTOK-TV following News 11 at 10 p.m.

This will also be the Grand Ole Opry’s 5,049th consecutive Saturday night broadcast.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.