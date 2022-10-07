Win Stuff
Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate.

The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival.

2021 was the first year of the festival, and residents said it was a big success.

“We can create business opportunities,” said coalition member Dwight Yates. “We can create events that can bring neighbors together, and we can improve our community in our area for our kids and the elders, such as ourselves. We can take Beaumont, which is a hub for all the surrounding small communities around us, and bring it together as one.”

The festival is currently set for November 12.

