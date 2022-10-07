Win Stuff
200 impacted by Mt. Gilead Improve Water Assn boil water notice

Mt. Gilead Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, October 7, because of a burst main line.
Mt. Gilead Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, October 7, because of a burst main line.(MGN)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 200 customers with the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association are under a boil water notice until further notice.

According to officials with the association, the impacted area includes anyone located from the intersection of Hwy 44 and Hutson Morris Road to the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as anyone located from the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Blue Springs Road. The affected area also includes residences and businesses along adjacent roads.

However, the impacted area does not include those customers along Crawley Road.

The highlighted areas along Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as adjacent roads, are...
The highlighted areas along Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as adjacent roads, are under a boil water notice from Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association.(WDAM)

The boil water notice is due to a burst water main line. It will remain in effect until technicians complete repairs and sample tests show the water is free from contaminants.

The water association said they would update customers when the notice is lifted.

For more information, contact the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association at 601-731-2402.

