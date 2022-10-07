Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified

2 Pine Belt fire departments saw members achieve certification at the state fire academy.
2 Pine Belt fire departments saw members achieve certification at the state fire academy.(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program.

Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.

The certification checked another box off the trio’s lists of requirements for earning “career firefighter” status.

PFD Chief Joe Hendry said Burge and Richardson had been with the department for about a year, part of the 38-member, fully-staffed Petal Fire Department.

“We staff 11 per shift at the three stations, and then there are five who work Monday through Friday and are in administration, inspections, training,” Hendry said.

Henley had been with the LFD since March 7, Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown said.

Brown said LFD was not at full staff and that the department was in the process of screening applicants to eventually hire more firefighters.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
-
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Photo, L to R: Jeffery Patterson, Brandon Barnes and James Langley.
3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel

Latest News

Mt. Gilead Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, October 7, because of a burst...
200 impacted by Mt. Gilead Improve Water Assn boil water notice
.
Made in Mississippi - Mohawk Steel and Glass
The school followed normal lockdown procedures while administrators, Petal School District...
Petal High latest target of hoax active shooter call
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney