2 Pine Belt fire departments see members become nationally certified

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal firefighters and a third in Laurel graduated recently from the Mississippi Fire Academy’s national certification program.

Amanda Richardson and Casey Burge of the Petal Fire Department and Jeremy Deonte Henley of the Laurel Fire Department completed the mandatory, seven-week course, graduating among a 17-person class.

The certification checked another box off the trio’s lists of requirements for earning “career firefighter” status.

PFD Chief Joe Hendry said Burge and Richardson had been with the department for about a year, part of the 38-member, fully-staffed Petal Fire Department.

“We staff 11 per shift at the three stations, and then there are five who work Monday through Friday and are in administration, inspections, training,” Hendry said.

Henley had been with the LFD since March 7, Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown said.

Brown said LFD was not at full staff and that the department was in the process of screening applicants to eventually hire more firefighters.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.