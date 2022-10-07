10/07 Ryan’s “Summertime” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Just like yesterday, we’re starting the day with fall-like weather, but we’ll end it much more reminiscent of summertime. It’s not going to be too bad though as it won’t be humid enough to bring about any triple-digit heat indices, but it will be the hottest day of the last couple of weeks. Fans of summer weather will be pleased, but fall weather fans will be equally pleased over the weekend as a Saturday morning front brings the cooler, drier air back quickly. So today will be sunny with a high of 88, but clouds will begin to move in through the evening, becoming quite cloudy by nighttime. That’s due to that front we mentioned earlier, which won’t bring any rain but will have temperatures down to 79 and all the clouds cleared out by Sunday. Even that change will be short-lived though because another front is approaching and it’ll have the humidity and temperature rising again ahead of Wednesday, which has the first chance of rain we’ve seen in over a month! Right now it’s only 20%, and chances only rise as high as 30% on Thursday as the front actually pushes through. That would normally barely be worth mentioning most of the time, but considering how dry it has been it’ll be noticeable.

After that though, we’ll see even cooler and drier air moving in for next weekend!

